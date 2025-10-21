New Details Revealed Following Death of Limp Bizkit Bassist

The executive chairman of Soho House, Ronald Burkle, has had an application rejected for the second time to build a mansion in a village in the English Cotswolds. The 72-year-old businessman was hoping to build a six-bedroom country house on nearly 120 acres of farmland, which would have included a gun room, wine store, stables, gardens, pool house, and a solar farm, as well as a new lake. The village of Little Tew, where Burkle planned to build his mansion, currently consists of around 150 houses and a church. The first rejection for the Roman Pantheon-inspired mansion came in 2022, as the design was not deemed a “truly outstanding development.” One resident of Little Tew said the plans were “more suited to Disneyland than the village,” and another called it “truly outstanding grotesquery,” The Independent reported. In response to resident critiques, Burkle told The Daily Mail, “My English grandmother taught me, ‘If you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all,’ so I won’t react to comments from people I’ve never met.” Planners turned down Burkle’s second application, as it would bring “substantial harm” to the conservation area. In 2020, Burkle bought Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch for $22 million. “I tend to have too many houses,” he told The Wall Street Journal after buying Jackson’s estate, refusing to disclose the “non-defensible” number he owns.
Singer Doechii suffered a toe-curling calamity at her show after falling down a slide, after her heel got caught. She was singing her hit “Denial is a River” on Monday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City, wearing little more than lingerie and heels, when she approached the slide. Just after starting down it she jolted, seemingly catching something which TMZ reports to have been her shoe. She then slipped round onto her front, squeaking down the slide before being dumped on the floor in a salmon-like fashion. She exhibited professionalism, however, by instantly getting up and continuing the show. The Tampa, Florida, native’s popularity exploded in 2021, signing with Top Dawg Entertainment and Capitol Records the following year. In July, the virtuoso rapper played the world-famous Glastonbury Festival in the U.K. The “Anxiety” singer, 27, has also enjoyed huge success on streaming services, with scores of her tracks receiving hundreds of millions of plays on Spotify. In February, she became only the third woman to win a Grammy for Best Rap Album.
New Details Revealed Following Death of Limp Bizkit Bassist
New information has come to light following the death of Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers at the age of 48. According to TMZ, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a “non-responsive person in cardiac arrest.” The force added, “Deputies responded to an attended death at that address.” The nu-metal star passed away at his home on Saturday, with the band announcing his death later that evening. The cause remains unclear. According to the outlet, an attended death is “one in which the deceased has been a patient under medical care for a serious or life-threatening illness that will likely lead to death in a relatively short period of time.” It adds that this means people who are not expected to live for years, but rather weeks or months. In a post paying tribute to their bandmate, Limp Bizkit said, “Today we lost our brother. Our bandmate. Our heartbeat. Sam Rivers wasn’t just our bass player—he was pure magic.” It added, “He was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of human. A true legend of legends. And his spirit will live forever in every groove, every stage, every memory. We love you, Sam. We’ll carry you with us, always.”
A woman has been charged after allegedly being involved in another audacious museum theft in Paris. The Chinese-born suspect is accused of stealing six gold nuggets from the French capital’s Museum of Natural History in September. The haul, taken from the museum’s geology and mineralogy gallery, is estimated to be worth around $1.75 million, according to the BBC. Items linked to the 19th-Century California gold rush were also taken, according to Fox News. The suspect was detained in Barcelona on September 30 while trying to dispose of some melted gold. It is believed that the woman was part of a team of thieves who carried out the heist after being made aware that the museum’s alarm and surveillance systems had been disabled in a cyberattack. A museum spokesperson told French newspaper Le Figaro that the gang was “clearly very experienced and well-informed.” The female suspect is believed to have been en route to China when Spanish police arrested her. The charges arrive just days after the thieves broke into the Louvre and made off with eight priceless crown jewels during a brazen morning raid at the world’s most visited museum.
A man who faked his own death and fled the country to escape rape allegations has been sentenced after an international game of cat and mouse. Nicholas Rossi was handed a jail term of five years to life in the first of two sentencing hearings in northern Utah, per the BBC. He was convicted in separate trials in August and September for the 2008 rapes of two women in the state, with the second sentencing due next month. Judge Barry G. Lawrence said Rossi was a “serial abuser of women” and the “very definition of a flight risk.” He said Rossi “took on an alias and, even in response to this case, refused to admit who he was.” In February 2020, an obituary of Rossi appeared online, saying he had died of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. In reality, the Rhode Island native, real name Nicholas Alahverdian, had fled to Scotland under the alias of Irish orphan Arthur Knight. His ruse came unstuck when he was admitted to hospital in Glasgow with COVID in 2022, and staff there recognized him from an Interpol wanted poster. He appeared in court in Scotland in a wheelchair and was extradited back to the U.S. in January 2024.
A plane that hit a mystery object at 36,000 feet, forcing it to make an emergency landing with an injured pilot, may have hit a weather balloon. United Airlines Flight 1093 was traveling from Denver to Los Angeles on Thursday when it had to divert to Salt Lake City. The Boeing 737 MAX’s windshield was shattered, and burn marks were left on the cockpit metal, sparking confusion about what could have caused it. John Dean, CEO of weather balloon firm WindBorne, thinks he may be able to help shed a little light. “I think this was a WindBorne balloon,” he said in a post on X. ”We learned about UA1093 and the potential that it was related to one of our balloons at 11 p.m. PT on Sunday and immediately looked into it. At 6 a.m. PT, we sent our preliminary investigation to both NTSB and FAA, and are working with both of them to investigate further.“ One of the pilots was left bloodied in the incident, with passengers onboard saying it was “really scary.” The Daily Beast has contacted WindBourne for more information.
A woman who pleaded guilty to submitting a mail-in ballot on behalf of her dead mother has been ordered to read a book about the history of voting and write a 10-page paper about the importance of voting. Danielle Christine Miller, 51, of rural Nashwauk, Minnesota, admitted that she had filled out and signed an absentee ballot for her mother, an ardent Trump supporter who died before the election. She said she was intoxicated when she submitted the ballot and pleaded guilty last week to intentionally making or signing a false certificate. Her sentence includes up to three years’ probation and an $885 fine. Judge Heidi Chandler also ordered her to read Thank You for Voting: The Maddening, Enlightening, Inspiring Truth About Voting in America by Erin Geiger Smith and write a paper about “the importance in voting in a democracy and how election fraud can undermine the voting process.” The prosecutor told AP the outcome was unorthodox but fair, and was designed to help Miller understand the gravity of her actions.
Warner Bros. Discovery announced Tuesday that it will review “unsolicited interest” offers from multiple parties interested in acquiring the company. “It’s no surprise that the significant value of our portfolio is receiving increased recognition by others in the market,” said David Zaslav, President and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, in a statement. In June, the company announced plans to split into two media companies by mid-2026: “Streaming & Studios,” which would include Warner Bros., DC Studios, and HBO, and “Global Networks,” encompassing its entertainment, sports, and news television brands, including CNN and the Discovery Channel. David Ellison, who has served as CEO of Paramount Skydance since August 2025 following the completion of an $8 billion merger between Skydance Media and Paramount Global, expressed interest in acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery before the planned split. Earlier this month, reports indicated that the company’s board rejected Ellison’s $20-per-share bid, but sources said talks were continuing. “There is no deadline or definitive timetable set for completion of the strategic alternatives review process,” Warner Bros. Discovery noted in Tuesday’s press release, emphasizing that it still plans to move forward with the proposed separation. Following the Tuesday announcement, the company’s shares rose 9.61 percent to $20.08 in early trading.
There is now only one place left in the world without mosquitoes, after three were found in previously unoccupied Iceland. It comes as rising temperatures around the world make their survival possible across more of the globe. Now, as Iceland falls, the Antarctic becomes the only place on Earth they haven’t yet reached. Natural Science Institute of Iceland entomologist Matthías Alfreðsson was sent the specimens by a member of the public, and he then identified them. “Three specimens of Culiseta annulata were found in Kiðafell, Kjós, two females and one male, he said. “They were all collected from wine ropes during wine roping aimed at attracting moths.” Iceland’s climate is warming four times faster than the rest of the Northern Hemisphere. It already has attractive habitats for mosquitoes, such as ponds and marshlands. According to The Guardian, scientists have long assumed that mosquitoes would be able to survive there due to its natural features. Now warmer temperatures mean they can. They aren’t alone. The newspaper reports fish like mackerel have been arriving around the island, despite being associated with warmer waters.
One of the finest chess players in the U.S., Daniel Naroditsky, has died aged 29. His death was announced by his chess club, the Charlotte Chess Center. “Daniel was a talented chess player, educator, and cherished member of the chess community,” it said. “He was also a loving son, brother, and loyal friend.” He worked across various parts of the game, with Chess.com describing him as a “U.S. grandmaster, commentator, creator, educator, and author.” Tributes have poured in for the San Mateo, California, native who reached the top 150 players globally and was ranked 17th in the U.S. Fellow grandmaster Oleksandr Bortnyk said, “He was a very good guy. A very kind guy. He was a good friend.” He was made grandmaster, the highest rank in the International Chess Federation, in 2013 when he was just 18. Chess.com’s chief Chess officer, Danny Rensch, said, “Danya was more than an amazing, inspirational face of our game. He was a friend and brother. The news is devastating for the chess world and all who knew him. It’s impossible to put words to this kind of loss.” His cause of death and where he died are unknown.