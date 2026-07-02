New Details Surface in Tragic Death of ‘The Wire’ Star

More details have emerged after the death of The Wire star James Ransone last year. Ransone, 46, who was best-known for his portrayal of Ziggy Sobotka in the Baltimore police drama, took his own life on Dec. 19. TMZ has now obtained the Medical Examiner’s report on Ransone’s death, which reveals he did not leave a note, but had a history of suicidal thoughts. It also stated Ransone said he “wanted to kill himself” and needed to go to the hospital. While prescription medications were found at the scene of his death in Los Angeles, there was no drug paraphernalia. Two days after his death, Ransone’s wife Jamie McPhee posted on Instagram, telling her late husband: “I told you I have loved you 1000 times before and I know I will love you again. You told me—I need to be more like you and you need to be more like me — and you were so right.” She added, “Thank you for giving me the greatest gifts — you, Jack and Violet. We are forever,” she added, referring to the couple’s two children. A GoFundMe created to support his family has raised more than $250,000. Ransone’s final role was in Season 2 of Poker Face, which aired last year.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.