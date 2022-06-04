New Diabetes Drug Causes Dramatic Weight Loss, Study Shows

Read it at USA Today
A drug approved to treat diabetes allowed patients without the disease to drop up to 21 percent of their body weight, according to a new study. USA Today reports the promising results suggest that tirzepatide could become a powerful tool in the fight against obesity. Only bariatric surgery had been shown to cause such dramatic weight loss before this new trial, although a drug called semaglutide has allowed patients to drop up to 15 percent of their body weight. Tirzepatide affects hormones that send signals of fullness to the brain.