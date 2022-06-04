CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    New Diabetes Drug Causes Dramatic Weight Loss, Study Shows

    BATTLE OF THE BULGE

    Annette Riedl/Getty

    A drug approved to treat diabetes allowed patients without the disease to drop up to 21 percent of their body weight, according to a new study. USA Today reports the promising results suggest that tirzepatide could become a powerful tool in the fight against obesity. Only bariatric surgery had been shown to cause such dramatic weight loss before this new trial, although a drug called semaglutide has allowed patients to drop up to 15 percent of their body weight. Tirzepatide affects hormones that send signals of fullness to the brain.

    Read it at USA Today