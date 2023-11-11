New DNA Testing in JonBenét Ramsey Case Finally Complete
COLD CASE HEATING UP
New DNA testing on previously untested crime scene evidence has been completed in the JonBenét Ramsey case. Boulder Police are reexamining the 27 year old murder case that captured the country’s attention and are hoping to find the 6-year-old beauty pageant queen’s killer working with the FBI, the District Attorney’s Office, the Colorado Department of Public Safety and Colorado’s Bureau of Investigation. The evidence was sent to the lab two months ago and results have been returned to authorities but are yet to be released. In 1996, JonBenét went missing, but her body was found seven hours later in the family’s basement with a ransom note. She had been strangled and had a broken skull. Her father, John Ramsey, praised Boulder Police for their “commitment to get this solved.”