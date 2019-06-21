New Drug to Increase Female Libido Approved by FDA

The Food and Drug Administration has approved another drug to increase female libido, becoming the second one to hit the market. According to The New York Times, Vyleesi is an injectable drug that is intended to be used 45 minutes before sex to treat hypoactive sexual desire disorder. The drug, also known as bremelanotide, is to be sold in an auto-injector pen and meant to be administered in the thigh or abdomen. Vyleesi comes after a daily pill to increase female sex drive, called Addyi, was released in 2015 but experienced low sales. Unlike Addyi, Vyleesi does not have to be taken everyday and can be used with alcohol. “We’re obviously thrilled about being able to bring another option to patients,” Dr. Julie Krop, chief medical officer of Vyleesi producer AMAG Pharmaceuticals, said. The injectable is slated to hit the market later this year, though the company did not disclose the drug’s price. AMAG also said Vyleesi is expected to be covered by some insurance plans—similar to Addyi and erectile dysfunction drugs.