New Emmy Awards Date Officially Confirmed
HOLIDAY BROADCAST
The 75th Emmy Awards have officially been pushed back. The annual awards show is scheduled to move from its original Sept. 18 date and instead air next year on Jan. 15, the Television Academy and FOX confirmed Thursday. Rumors of an extension had swirled in recent weeks in response to the ongoing Hollywood shutdown. According to a press release confirming the new date—which falls on Martin Luther King Jr. Day—the show will broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, “and will honor the talented performers, writers, directors and craftspeople whose work has entertained, inspired and connected viewers across the globe throughout the past year.” The Creative Arts Emmys, which were scheduled for Sept. 9 and 10, will now take place at the Peacock Theater on Jan. 6 and Jan. 7. An edited presentation will air Jan. 13. It is still unclear as to when the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes will be resolved.