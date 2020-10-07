Nation’s Oldest Medical Journal Calls for Trump Admin to Be Voted Out
‘RECKLESSLY SQUANDERED LIVES’
The New England Journal of Medicine, the United States’ oldest and most consistently published medical journal, called in a Wednesday editorial for President Donald Trump and his administration to be voted from office for their handling of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s the first time ever the journal has waded into electoral politics. The publication’s editors, who all signed the excoriating essay, wrote, “Our current leaders have undercut trust in science and in government, causing damage that will certainly outlast them. Instead of relying on expertise, the administration has turned to uninformed ‘opinion leaders’ and charlatans who obscure the truth and facilitate the promulgation of outright lies...Anyone else who recklessly squandered lives and money in this way would be suffering legal consequences. Our leaders have largely claimed immunity for their actions. But this election gives us the power to render judgment...Truth is neither conservative nor liberal.” Scientific American took a similar stance in September when its editors endorsed Joe Biden, a first in the magazine’s 175-year history.