CHEAT SHEET
DRAMATIC EXIT
Bill Belichick Walks Out of Press Conference Over Antonio Brown Questions
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick stormed out of a press conference on Friday, after several reporters asked questions about receiver Antonio Brown. “I know there are questions about Antonio,” Belichick said. “We take all the situations with our team very seriously. There are some things we’re looking into. I’m not going to comment on any of the off-the-field situations.”
Brown has been accused of sexually assaulting and raping his former personal trainer in 2018. The trainer, Britney Taylor, filed a civil lawsuit against the NFL player three days after he was cut by the Raiders and signed with the Patriots. This week, a second accuser told Sports Illustrated Brown inappropriately propositioned her at his Pittsburgh home in 2017, and then sent her threatening texts after she went public. “We’re going to get ready for the Jets here,” Belichick said on Friday, after five questions about Brown. “I’ll answer any football questions, but the rest of it, I’m done with the rest of it.”