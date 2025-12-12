New England Patriots Player Announces Heartbreaking Loss

Passengers Endure 9-Hour Transatlantic U-Turn Flight to End Up Where They Started
FLIGHT TO NOWHERE
Passengers on a British Airways flight spent five hours crossing the Atlantic, getting almost within sight of Canadian territory, only to turn back and fly five hours back to the starting point, thousands of miles from the intended Mexico destination, according to Business Insider. Flight 243 from London Heathrow Airport left at 1:22 p.m. on Dec.10 with an intended destination of Mexico City, about 11 hours and 5,500 miles later. So far, BA has blamed a “technical issue” for the U-turn without giving passengers details of why they found themselves back in wintry London, Business Insider reported. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner landed at London Heathrow—British Airways’ main hub—just after 10 p.m. “The flight landed safely, and customers disembarked normally following reports of a technical issue with the aircraft,” the airline told Business Insider in a statement. When BA Flight 243 turned around, its closest airport was Iqaluit in northern Canada, less than 300 miles away. Returning to Heathrow could make it easier to rebook passengers on alternative flights. British Airways did not immediately respond to the Beast’s request for comment.