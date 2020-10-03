Patriots Quarterback Cam Newton Tests Positive for COVID-19, Chiefs Game Postponed
SITTING OUT
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19 late last night, according to ESPN’s Field Yates and Adam Schefter. Either Brian Hoyer or Jarrett Stidham is planned to take the MVP’s place in the upcoming game against the Kansas City Chiefs, which has now been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday instead of its scheduled time on Sunday. The NFL has announced that the postponement is due to players from both teams contracting the virus. The league has not officially stated who on the Chiefs has tested positive, but a source told the Kansas City Star that practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu has the virus. “The player immediately entered self-quarantine,” a statement from the Patriots read. “Several additional players, coaches, and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19.”