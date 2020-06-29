New England Patriots Slapped With $1M Fine for Illegally Videotaping Sideline During a Game
The National Football League has reportedly hit the New England Patriots with a $1.1 million fine after the team admitted to illegally filming from the sidelines during a game last year. A Patriots TV crew shot footage of the field and sidelines of the Cincinnati Bengals during a December game against the Cleveland Browns. The Patriots admitted in a statement released back then that its production crew “unknowingly violated a league policy by filming the field and sideline from the press box.” CNN has been told that Patriots’ punishment includes a fine of $1.1 million and a loss of the 2021 third-round draft pick. Patriots TV crews are also banned from taping any games and senior club officials will have to undergo training to remind them of the rules. David Mondillo, a producer in the Patriots’ in-house production crew, has also reportedly been banned from all NFL facilities.