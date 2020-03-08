New Everest Safety Rules May Not Be Ready For April Climbing Season
Nepal’s government has delayed the rollout of new safety rules for the upcoming climbing season—which begins in April—after last year’s disastrous overcrowding on the mountain, which saw hundreds of climbers trapped, and 11 dead, near Mount Everest’s summit. Kedar Bahadur Adhikari, the secretary of Nepal’s tourism ministry, said the new rules did not receive final approval, The New York Times reported. “If something goes wrong, the tourism minister should be personally responsible,” said Santa Bir Lama, the president of the Nepal Mountaineering Association. “Nobody wants to come to Nepal to die.” Lama added that Nepal’s dire financial situation was the driving reason for the delay, as the climbing industry is a major factor in Nepal’s economy. Climbing permits for Everest reportedly cost $11,000 per person.