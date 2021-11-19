The Latest Place the FBI Looked for Jimmy Hoffa? A New Jersey Landfill, of Course
‘THIS CASE HAS TO BE SOLVED’
The Jimmy Hoffa cold case may have a promising new lead after a deathbed statement by a man who claimed to have buried the labor union leader in a steel drum in a Jersey City landfill. The FBI has launched an investigation targeting the former landfill’s site, now little more than a large patch of dirt and gravel underneath the Pulaski Skyway. The Teamsters chief, who vanished in 1975 and was declared legally dead in 1982, has long been believed to have been murdered by the Mafia.
Frank Cappola, who died in March 2020, left the story with a journalist of how as a teenager he allegedly helped mobsters bury Hoffa. The disclosure is “100 percent” credible, according to Dan Moldea, who brought the fresh lead to the FBI. The agency conducted a “site survey” at the location on Oct. 25 and 26, its Detroit field office said.
“FBI personnel from the Newark and Detroit field offices completed the survey and that data is currently being analyzed,” a spokesperson told the New York Times on Thursday, without mentioning Hoffa by name. The steel drum is supposedly buried roughly 15 feet deep. The latest bid to locate Hoffa’s body follows a number of failed attempts over the years, but as Moldea put it, “This case needs to be solved.”