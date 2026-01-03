New Footage Shows Terrifying Moment United Flight 247 Skidded Off Runway

The National Transportation Safety Board released new footage Friday of the moment a United Airlines flight narrowly averted disaster. In March 2024, United Airlines Flight 247 from Memphis International Airport skidded off the runway while landing at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. The plane, which was carrying 160 passengers and six crew members, landed on its side. No injuries were reported. The NTSB report includes a transcription of the pilots’ correspondence from the cockpit voice recorder immediately after the incident. “Oh my God, I can’t believe this happened,” Captain Alireza Johartchi said, before telling passengers, “Folks, please remain seated.” Johartchi can be heard telling his co-pilot that he “can’t believe I did this” and adding, “Sorry man, to get you into this mess.” In a separate report released by the NTSB in November, Johartchi said he remembered “pressing harder on the brakes” as he thought the airplane was not stopping as it should, when he then “sensed” the airplane was moving faster than normal as he approached the runway.

