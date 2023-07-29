New Footage Shows Texas Cops Hold Family at Gunpoint After License Plate Screw-Up
‘THAT’S ON ME’
Newly released body camera footage shows a botched traffic stop in which Texas police held a family at gunpoint after a cop mixed up the states of Arizona and Arkansas. The incident took place on Sunday, when an officer with the Frisco Police Department incorrectly ran the Arkansas license plate of the family’s car—a Dodge Charger—as though it were from Arizona. When the cop falsely identified the car as stolen, it kicked off an experience the vehicle’s driver has called “traumatizing,” as her family was ordered out of the vehicle and her son was placed in handcuffs. The new video shows the driver pleading with cops that she was, in fact, from Arkansas—then waiting sixteen agonizing minutes before police corrected the error. “For real?” the responsible officer said, before conceding, “That’s on me”—to the family’s understandable outrage.