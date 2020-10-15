New Fossil Species Discovered in AZ That Looked Like Cross Between Anteater and Chameleon

Read it at Associated Press
Researchers have discovered a new burrowing reptile species via fossils found in Arizona’s Petrified Forest National Park that likely looked like a cross between an anteater and chameleon. The species, which researchers named Skybalonyx skapter, is part of a reptile group known as drepanosaurs and dates back to 220 million years ago. Its traits include enlarged second claws, bird-like beaks and claw tails. The researchers, who published their findings in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology, also say the new species could have used its claws to burrow like a mole.