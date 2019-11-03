New Fox News Polls Shows Trump’s Job Approval Rating Falling Three Points

Read it at Fox News
Normally Trump-friendly Fox News has published a new poll showing a three-point drop in president’s job approval rating, marking a two-year low for the president in a poll published by his favorite media outlet. The new numbers show that overall job approval has fallen from 43 percent approval and 55 percent disapproval to 42-55, marking the lowest rating since October 2017. In an accompanying article, the network says he receives his lowest job ratings on immigration and foreign policy with his only positive approval rating on his handling of the economy where 49 percent of those polled approve compared to 46 percent who disapprove.