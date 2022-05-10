Father and Son Build Giant Jesus Statue to Surpass ‘Christ the Redeemer’

Read it at Artnet
A father-and-son duo in Encantado, Brazil have build an enormous new statue of Jesus surpassing Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Christ the Redeemer statue, which clocks in at 124 feet. The statue, designed by Genesio Gomes Moura and Markus Moura, stands at 143 feet tall and is called Christ the Protector. It also has a wingspan of 90 feet, and visitors will eventually be able to take photos and ride an escalator up to a heart-shaped opening in Jesus’s chest. The statue cost $350,000 to make.