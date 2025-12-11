New Girl Scouts Cookie Flavor to Hit the Market Next Month
The Girl Scouts are shaking up their cookie lineup with a brand-new rocky road–inspired treat set to debut for the 2026 cookie season. The new flavor, called “Exploremores,” is a chocolate, marshmallow, and toasted-almond sandwich cookie, the organization said to The Independent on Thursday. It marks a rare addition to the iconic roster. The “Exploremores” cookies will be available for purchase online or at local booths beginning in January, at the start of Girl Scout cookie season. And they’ll have no trouble finding buyers. According to the Independent, Fortune reported in 2018 that more than a million Girl Scouts collectively sell around 200 million boxes a year—fueling an estimated $800 million cookie operation run largely by the girls themselves. The Girl Scouts said that the program isn’t just about cookies—it’s a cornerstone of their youth leadership mission, teaching its girls essential “leadership and entrepreneurial tools needed for brighter futures.” All proceeds from cookie sales go to local Girl Scout councils and troops to help fund their learning and development programs.