New Hampshire Abolishes Death Penalty

New Hampshire lawmakers voted Thursday to abolish the death penalty, making it the last state in New England to end capital punishment. The vote overrides a veto from the state’s Republican governor, Chris Sununu, and makes it the 21st state nationwide to abandon the practice. Sununu vetoed a bill last year abolishing the death penalty, leading lawmakers to push through another bill—this time with enough support to override the governor. The bill changes the penalty for capital murder to life imprisonment without parole. The debate was largely symbolic, as the state has not executed someone since 1939, and has no executions on the horizon. “I have consistently stood with law enforcement, families of crime victims, and advocates for justice in opposing a repeal of the death penalty because it is the right thing to do,” Sununu said in response to the lawmaker’s vote. “I am incredibly disappointed that the Senate chose to override my veto.”