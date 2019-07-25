CHEAT SHEET
New Hampshire Probes Youth Detention Center After Ex-Counselors Allegedly Raped Teen 82 Times
New Hampshire’s attorney general launched an investigation into a youth detention center on Thursday after two former counselors were charged with raping a teenage boy over 80 times in the late 1990s, The Associated Press reports. According to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald, the probe into the Sununu Youth Services Center will initially focus on operations and employees in the 1990s, look into whether other children were abused sexually or physically, and determine if other crimes were committed. This comes after former counselors 52-year-old Jeffrey Buskey and 50-year-old Steven Murphy were hit with sexual assault charges earlier this month. Buskey was indicted on 56 counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and Murphy was charged with 26 counts of the same offense. Together, the two men allegedly raped the boy 82 times between October 1997 and September 1998—with Buskey accused of sexually penetrating the teen and forcing him to engage in oral sex, once at gunpoint. Murphy is also accused of sexually assaulting the boy, and prosecutors say both men beat the victim.
The victim’s attorney, Rus Rilee, told the AP his client endured “horrific abuse” and hopes to “shine a light on the systemic failures that resulted in the physical and sexual abuse that he and others endured over a period of decades.”