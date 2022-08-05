Dad ‘Beyond Devastated’ After Wife and Two Young Sons Killed in Home
A New Hampshire father is grieving after the slaying of his wife and two young children in their home this week, prosecutors said Friday. Sean Sweeney has been “very cooperative and helpful” with the homicide investigation into the deaths of his wife and 4-year-old and 1-year-old sons, authorities said, noting that he is “obviously beyond devastated,” the Union Leader reports. Police were called to the family residence around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, where they found Kassandra, 25, Benjamin, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, with gunshot wounds. A homicide prosecutor on the case said the shootings weren’t random and that investigators “have identified all the parties involved.” “I have not said we know who did it,” he said. No arrests or warrants have been filed, and police said the public is not in any danger.