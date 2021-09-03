New Hampshire Guv Admitted to Hospital Days After COVID-19 Scare
‘in good spirits’
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu was admitted to a hospital Friday after experiencing flu-like symptoms throughout the week, his chief of staff said. “Governor Sununu has been admitted to Portsmouth Hospital for additional testing,” Chief of Staff Jayne Millerick said in a statement. “He is in good spirits and confident in his care.” Sununu had been feeling ill throughout the week, prompting him to get a COVID-19 test Wednesday, which turned out negative. Sununu is fully vaccinated, having received the Johnson & Johnson jab earlier this year. “I am going to rest up and look forward to getting back to the State House soon!” he said in a statement Wednesday.
Earlier this week, Sununu took a trip to Kentucky to examine that state’s COVID-19 efforts, per WMUR.