New Hampshire Hikers Shot Dead In Suspected Double Murder

Police are now calling a hiking duo that disappeared last weekend a “double murder,” according to The U.S. Sun. The two hikers, Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende Reid, 66, were found shot dead in Concord, New Hampshire, Thursday night near their home, the publication further reported. Police began their search for the pair after they had missed a slated family event on Wednesday. Autopsies conducted by investigators on their hikers bodies determined that their cause of death was “homicide.”