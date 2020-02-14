New Hampshire Man Arrested for Slapping Teen Trump Supporter at Polling Station
A 34-year-old New Hampshire man was arrested late Thursday for allegedly assaulting a 15-year-old Trump supporter outside a polling station during Tuesday’s primary. Witnesses say the man, named as Patrick Bradley, walked by a Trump campaign tent set up outside the Windham High School polling station where he voted and then slapped a 15-year-old who was working with the Trump team. Two adults intervened to stop the alleged assault, prompting Bradley to attempt to knock over the tent. The teen did not need to be treated for injuries. Bradley is being held on a $5,000 cash bail and will be arraigned Friday. The attack comes just days after a man drove through a Trump campaign tent in a Walmart parking lot in Jacksonville, Florida. No injuries were reported in that incident.