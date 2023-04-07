Police Search Massachusetts Wetlands in Investigation of Missing Five-Year-Old
NEW DEVELOPMENTS
Massachusetts and New Hampshire officials have launched a search in Revere, Massachusetts as part of an ongoing investigation into the presumed death of Harmony Montgomery, who went missing four years ago at the age of 5. Earlier this year, prosecutors charged her father, Adam Montgomery, with her alleged murder. Investigators contend Montgomery killed his daughter on Dec. 7, 2019 before concealing or destroying her corpse sometime between her death and March 4, 2020. Though she has not been seen since October of 2019, investigators did not become aware of her disappearance until 2021. Officials did not provide further details on the reasons behind the search, and warned “against any speculation related to the potential results of this search,” according to Mass Live.