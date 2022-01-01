Woman Convicted After Threat to ‘Kneel on Neck’ of Black Child
TOTALLY NORMAL COUNTRY
A 51-year-old woman has been convicted of state civil rights violations for threatening a Black child who accidentally broke her son’s toy while playing in a neighborhood park, the New Hampshire Department of Justice announced earlier this week. In October, an enraged Kristina Graper told the 9-year-old boy that she would “kneel on his neck” before calling him a racial slur, authorities said. According to a civil complaint cited by the Associated Press, the child “understood the comments to be a reference to the murder of George Floyd last year,” and is now afraid to return to the park. The complaint “alleged that the threat was motivated by the victim’s race,” said the New Hampshire DOJ. Graper is now forbidden from coming within 250 feet of the child or the child’s family, and was fined $500. If she violates any aspects of the injunction, the fine will go up to $2,500 and Graper could face jail time.