Cops Boot 15-Year-Old Known for Challenging DeSantis From GOP Event
THE COMEBACK KID
Quinn Mitchell, a 15-year-old political enthusiast, was kicked out of an event put on by the New Hampshire State Republican Party that featured appearances by a number of Republican presidential hopefuls, the Boston Globe reported. Mitchell has met dozens of presidential candidates over the past four years, and he made headlines for a testy exchange with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after which Mitchell said he was physically intimidated by DeSantis security. A month later, Mitchell found himself being escorted out of another GOP event by five police officers after filming videos of Republican Perry Johnson. “They told me I was being a disruption, I was taking a video like anybody else,” Mitchell told the Globe. Mitchell, who was later spotted back at the event less than an hour after his removal, addressed the situation on X: “Believe me if I disrupted a event my mom would never ever take me to another one - not my style.”