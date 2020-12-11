New Hampshire Republicans Blame Anti-Mask Colleagues for House Speaker’s Death
‘BUNCH OF CHILDREN’
New Hampshire Republicans are mourning the death of state Rep. Dick Hinch, who died of COVID-19 on Wednesday just a week after being sworn in as state House speaker. But they’re also angry, with some blaming Hinch’s death on GOP colleagues who refused to wear masks at the outdoor swearing-in ceremony last week. “Those in our caucus who refused to take precautions are responsible for Dick Hinch’s death,” State Rep. William Marsh, a retired doctor, wrote on Twitter. New Hampshire’s Republican Gov. Chris Sununu also hit out at Republican colleagues, urging everyone to wear masks. “For those who are just out there doing the opposite just to make some ridiculous political point, it is horribly wrong,” said Sununu. “Don’t act like a bunch of children, frankly.”