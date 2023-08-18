New Hampshire Sheriff Charged With Stealing County Cash and Lying About Affair
BUSTED
A sheriff in New Hampshire has been arrested and charged with eight felonies over allegations he misused county credit cards and committed perjury by lying about an affair, the state attorney general announced Thursday. Strafford County Sheriff Mark Brave is accused of stealing around $19,000 of county funds to use on “airfare, hotel stays, and dinners for personal trips” and offering “fraudulent justifications” for the costs when seeking reimbursement, state Attorney General John Formella said. He added that Brave “attempted to hide the personal nature of these purchases by falsifying one receipt to remove the identity of a female companion, and by submitting numerous false justifications for reimbursement such as attending conferences and meetings that he did not attend, that did not exist, or for organizations that did not exist.” “I will fight this all the way,” Brave told Foster’s Daily Democrat. “If I had done anything wrong, I’d own it. But I, 100 percent, did nothing wrong.”