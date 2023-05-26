State Rep Flips to Trump After DeSantis’ Twitter Launch Fail
‘LESS THAN IMPRESSED’
A New Hampshire state legislator announced on Thursday that she was switching her endorsement for the 2024 presidential election from Gov. Ron DeSantis to former President Donald Trump, citing DeSantis’ botched launch event on Twitter Spaces the previous day. “After being less than impressed with Ron DeSantis’s official announcement last night, I am hereby switching my endorsement to President Donald J. Trump,” state Rep. Sandra Panek said in a statement provided by the Trump campaign. “We can’t expect someone to run the country if they can’t properly run their own campaign launch.” She went on to call DeSantis “unreliable” and Trump “a proven winner.” Panek is the second New Hampshire Republican to flip to Trump, following a Wednesday announcement from Rep. Juliet Harvey-Bolia. Harvey-Bolia, who’d issued a “dual endorsement” of both men, said she believed DeSantis would make “a great candidate in 2028.”