GOP Lawmaker Who Pushed COVID Vax Conspiracies Resigns From Committee Leadership
A New Hampshire state representative who repeatedly spread misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines has stepped down as chair from the state’s House Finance and Joint Legislative Fiscal committees. Republican Rep. Ken Weyler said he apologized to anyone who was offended after he shared a copy of a conspiracy-laden document entitled “The Vaccine Death Report” with colleagues earlier this week that alleged vaccines contained “unknown, octopus-like creatures.”
House Speaker Sherman Packard said Wednesday the he had “reluctantly” accepted Weyler’s resignation from the role. He insisted Weyler “realizes his error in judgement and recognizes it has compromised his ability to lead.” The committees, which will be steered by Rep. Karen Umberger (R), will consider later this month a decision that was tabled in September about the use of $27 million in federal funds to boost the state’s vaccine program.