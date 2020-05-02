New Hampshire State Rep. Resigns After Tweet About Biden Assault Accusation
New Hampshire State Rep. Richard Komi resigned on Saturday after coming under fire for a “hurtful” tweet claiming Tara Reade was “looking for attention” by accusing former Vice President Joe Biden of sexual assault. Komi defended Biden on Twitter, claiming women couldn’t be sexually assaulted unless there was “some cooperation from the female herself.” “Judging by the position of the female vagina, it will not be easy for just anyone to put their finger into the vagina unless their [sic] is some Cooperation from the female herself,” Komi wrote in a Friday tweet that has seen been deleted. “That is why I believe Tara Reade’s allegations is false. She is looking for attention.” In a statement, House Speaker Steve Shurtleff said Komi was asked to resign. He said he was “appalled” by the tweets, which were “dismissive and hurtful to survivors of sexual assault across the Granite State and across the country.”