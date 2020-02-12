CHEAT SHEET
Turnout Among New Hampshire Dems Soars Above 2016 Numbers
LOUD AND CLEAR
Turnout in Tuesday’s Democratic presidential primary in New Hampshire smashed the numbers recorded in 2016, ABC News reports. With 97 percent of votes counted, the New Hampshire tally stood at 283,440, way above the 250,000 Democrats who cast their votes four years ago. The turnout may even yet surpass record numbers who voted in 2008, when 288,000 people voted in the primary that saw Sen. Hillary Clinton defeat Sen. Barack Obama and Sen. John Edwards. It’s encouraging news after stagnant turnout levels in the shambolic Iowa caucuses last week. In New Hampshire, Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win over former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, in second and third place respectively.