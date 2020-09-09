CHEAT SHEET
NH Woman Votes Topless After Being Told Anti-Trump Shirt Wasn’t Allowed
When a town moderator accused a New Hampshire woman voting in Tuesday’s primary of electioneering due to her anti-Trump t-shirt, she took matters into her own hands and voted topless. Her shirt reportedly read “McCain Hero, Trump Zero,” and under state law, no person can “distribute, wear, or post at a polling place any campaign material.” New Hampshire also has public indecency laws but Town Moderator Paul Scafidi told Sea Coast Online that he didn’t want to escalate the situation and that there was less than 15 voters in the building at the time. “She could’ve just gone into the hallway and turned it inside-out,” he said.