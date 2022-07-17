Man Pulled Gun on Women Who Didn’t Thank Him for Holding Door Open, Cops Say
MIND YOUR MANNERS
A New Haven man is in police custody over a Saturday incident in which, authorities said, he brandished a gun after failing to get a “thank you” for holding a door open. Joshua Murray, 25, became “upset” after two women at a Family Dollar store didn’t express their gratitude, a witness told Hamden investigators. Officers responding to a report that a man was brandishing a gun outside the store found an armed Murray nearby. He then “interfered with officers during his arrest,” according to the New Haven Register. Murray was eventually detained, and hit with a felony charge of carrying a pistol without a permit. He has also been given related misdemeanor charges of interfering with an officer, and two counts of second-degree breach of peace.