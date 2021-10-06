Brittany Murphy Couldn’t Stand Up on Her Own in Final Days: New Doco
GIRL, INTERRUPTED
Brittany Murphy, the Clueless star who died in 2009 from a combination of pneumonia, anemia, and drug intoxication, “wasn’t herself” near the end of her life, according to People. The magazine reports that a makeup artist had been alarmed by the star’s appearance on the set of her last film. “Her eyes were so sunken, and she just seemed so sad,” the artist recalled. “She was in so much pain. She had Bambi legs and couldn’t stand up.”
Murphy’s half-brother and father have insisted there was foul play involved in the actress’ mysterious death at age 32. No illegal drugs were found in her system, according to a coroner. Her death is the subject of a new series, What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, airing on HBO this month. It has teased new “chilling details” about Murphy’s final days, including those spent with her husband Simon Monjack. Producers reportedly sat down with Monjack’s ex-fiancée, Elizabeth Ragsdale, who alleged Wednesday that Monjack lied to her about who he was, and left her “pregnant and abandoned” in New York. The docuseries’ director told People of Monjack, “He was a disturbed individual who was used to conning people, and Brittany was one of his last victims.”