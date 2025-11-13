New Health Scare for Fetterman After Falling on His Face

Senator John Fetterman was taken to the hospital with an injury to his face after suffering a medical emergency and falling near his home in Pennsylvania.

The Democratic lawmaker’s health has been a challenge since before he was elected to office in 2022, when he suffered a stroke during the primary. Since then, he has faced a series of medical challenges.

His office released a statement on Thursday, stating that he fell during an early morning walk near his home in Braddock.

“Out of an abundance of caution, he was transported to a hospital in Pittsburgh,“ it read. ”Upon evaluation, it was established he had a ventricular fibrillation flare-up that led to Senator Fetterman feeling light-headed, falling to the ground and hitting his face with minor injuries."

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman, pictured on Capitol Hill on October 1, was hospitalized after falling near his home in Pennsylvania, his office said. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Fetterman’s office said he was doing well and being routinely observed at the hospital.

“If you thought my face looked bad before, wait until you see it now!” the senator said.

According to his office, the lawmaker opted to stay in the hospital so doctors could “fine-tune his medication regimen.”

The 56-year-old Democrat nearly died in 2022 after suffering a massive stroke just days before the primary. He went on to win, but the stroke took him off the campaign for most of the summer and left him with ongoing medical challenges when he returned to the trail that fall.

Due to the stroke, Fetterman required closed-captioning technology to read the questions as they were being asked out loud and at times struggled to speak, missing and skipping words.

Soon after being sworn into office, Fetterman also checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to receive treatment for clinical depression in February 2023. He stayed in the hospital for treatment for six weeks.

Since then, he has continued to face questions about his mental health.

The Senate is out for the rest of the rest of the week.

Fetterman was on Capitol Hill on Monday as the Senate voted to end the government shutdown after eight Democratic senators joined with Republicans to reach an agreement.

He was among the group of senators who voted for the short-term funding bill. He was also one of three Democratic senators who voted with Republicans when the Senate bill was first brought up before the record government shutdown.

While he has argued for the extension of the enhanced Affordable Care Act tax credits that Democrats were demanding be part of the plan, he said he would never vote to shut down the government.