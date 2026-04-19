New Horror Flick Creeps Into Race as ‘Mario’ Holds Strong
This weekend saw a spooky entry in the box office standings, with Lee Cronin’s The Mummy making $5.2 million at the domestic box office on its opening day. The horror flick came in third for this week’s box office, with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie still on top at $7.4 million. The Lee Cronin-directed film, which is set to gross $12 million by Sunday, tells the story of a journalist and his wife searching for their missing daughter, whom they discover has been corrupted by a malignant force. Project Hail Mary held second place, continuing its strong run with $5.22 million on Friday. The domestic total is projected to reach $283 million by Sunday. Ranking seventh at the box office is Normal, a mystery movie of a small-town sheriff who uncovers a dark secret while investigating a bank raid in his Minnesota town. The movie, starring Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk, made $1.06 million at 2,060 North American theaters. It’s set to make $2.4 million total for the opening weekend.