New Idea for Controlling Florida Python Population: Eat Them
Pythons are choking the Everglades, and now scientists are eyeing a new way to cull the population: eating them. CNN reports that Florida officials have undertaken a study of how much mercury is in python meat. If it’s low enough, the non-venomous constrictors, an invasive species disrupting the ecosystem, could wind up in grocery stores and restaurants. Donna Kalli, who has caught 473 Burmese pythons under the state hunting program, says that’s not as weird as it sounds. She tenderizes the snakes and adds the meat to sauces or turns it into jerky. “It’s really good when you cook it right,” she said.