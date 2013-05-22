New ‘Idol’ Judges: Former Contestants?

CHEAT SHEET
American Idol producers leaked that big changes were under way for next season. Now we’re seeing how big. Past contestants and winners of the reality talent competition are reportedly under serious consideration as new hires for next season’s judging panel, Vulture reports. Sources tell the site that Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson have already been approached, while Clay Aiken and Adam Lambert are also under consideration. It’s unclear how many seats the former contestants will fill at the judges’ table, and Fox publicity has not commented. Plus, it will be months until any news is official, talks could break down, and execs’ minds could still change.