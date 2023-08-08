New Image Released of ‘the Candy Man’s’ Final Unidentified Victim
LOOK FAMILIAR?
As the unsolved mystery surrounding the identity of “the Candy Man’s” final victim lingers on 50 years later, a new facial reconstruction of the person dubbed “John Doe 1973” has been released in the hope of finally cracking the case. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children released the image as the 50th anniversary of the discovery of the body approaches on August 9. John Doe 1973 is the last known unidentified victim of notorious serial killer, Dean Corll, whose three-year killing spree in Houston between 1970 and 1973 took the lives of at least 28 young boys and men. “We remain hopeful that this young man’s family and friends are still looking for him,” said Carol Schweitzer, supervisor of NCMEC’s Forensic Services Unit. “He may have siblings, cousins, classmates, neighbors or friends that have always wondered what happened to him. This young man’s friends and classmates would be in their late 60s to early 70s and we hope that this new imagery reaches them and helps bring in that one single lead needed to resolve this case.” New digital reconstructions were also created of the items found with John Doe; “Catalina” swim trunks, a 70s’ style long-sleeve shirt and cowboy boots.
If you have any information on John Doe 1973, please call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, reference case number ML73-3356.