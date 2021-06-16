CHEAT SHEET
New Israeli Government Launches Airstrikes on Gaza, Ending Ceasefire
Israel’s military launched airstrikes on the Gaza Strip early Wednesday, ending the 11-day ceasefire between Israel’s government and Hamas. The attacks are the first under the new government of Naftali Bennett after former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ouster Sunday. The Israeli military told Reuters the airstrikes were retaliating against explosive balloons launched by Hamas into Israel that caused fires and that the military was “ready for all scenarios, including renewed fighting in the face of continued terrorist acts emanating from Gaza.” Hamas said the attacks hit a Palestinian training camp, and the Israeli government said it targeted Hamas’s armed compounds, according to Reuters.