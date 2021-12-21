New Jeffrey Epstein Flight Log at Ghislaine Maxwell Trials Shows Presidents, Senators and Celebs

Read it at The Miami Herald
A flight log released at the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell revealed that former President Donald Trump flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jets six more times than had previously been known. The 118-page log, covering 1991 to 2006, show that Trump—who in 2002 said “I’ve known Jeff for 15 years, terrific guy” but in 2009 insisted that “I had a falling out with him a long time ago; I don’t think I’ve spoken to him for 15 years. I wasn’t a fan”—flew with Epstein between Palm Beach and New York City seven times in the 1990s. The log also shows several previously unreported flights with violinist Itzhak Perlman, and separate 1994 flights with a person named Bobby Kennedy Jr. and with former Sen. George Mitchell.