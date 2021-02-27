New Jersey 19-Year-Old Pleads Guilty to Plotting With White Supremacists to Vandalize Synagogues

Read it at NJ.com
A New Jersey 19-year-old pleaded guilty Friday to conspiring with white supremacists to vandalize synagogues and minority-owned businesses in 2019. Richard Tobin will face up to 10 years in prison at his Jun. 28 sentencing. Vandals attacked a series of synagogues in the Midwest in September 2019. Tobin directed members of the white supremacist, anti-Semitic right-wing group The Base to post racist flyers, break windows, and slash the tires of synagogue congregants. “This defendant encouraged hateful acts of violence against individuals and their houses of worship, based solely on their religion or the color of their skin,” said acting U.S. Attorney Rachael Honig. One of Tobin’s co-conspirators, Yousef Omar Barasneh, previously pleaded guilty.