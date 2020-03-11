New Jersey 7-Eleven Owner Sold Homemade Sanitizer That Burned Kids: Authorities
A New Jersey convenience store owner allegedly sold homemade spray sanitizer to profit off of the coronavirus pandemic—and it ultimately burned four children, law enforcement officials said. Manisha Bharade, 47, was charged Tuesday with endangering the welfare of children and deceptive business practices after she allegedly diluted commercial foaming sanitizer—that was not meant for sale—with water before re-packaging the bottles to sell at her 7-Eleven store, authorities said. Three 10-year-olds and one 11-year-old suffered burns from “an apparent chemical reaction from the mixture.” “Let me be perfectly clear: if you try to take advantage of our residents during a public health emergency, we will hold you accountable,” said New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal in a news release. ”Retailers who try to make a quick buck by exploiting others will face civil and criminal consequences." Authorities said 14 bottles of the sanitizer were sold to customers—five of which have been turned over to River Vale police.