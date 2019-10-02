CHEAT SHEET
New Jersey Announces First Vaping-Related Death
A New Jersey woman has died from a vaping-related illness, becoming the state’s first death amid a nationwide outbreak, the New Jersey Department of Health said Tuesday. The unidentified woman died in August and was described only as “beyond college age.” “This death underscores the potential dangers associated with vaping,” acting state Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said. Officials confirmed to NJ.com that the number of probable and confirmed cases of vaping-related illnesses has risen to 14 in New Jersey, and the state is investigating 32 additional cases. Over 800 people, across 46 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands, have been diagnosed with vaping-related illnesses. According to a report released last week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 75 percent of people who have become ill throughout the country consumed THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. The CDC, the Food and Drug Administration, and state health departments are all still investigating the causes of the outbreak.