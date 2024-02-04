New Jersey Chosen to Host 2026 FIFA World Cup Final
JERSEY PRIDE
FIFA on Sunday announced its host cities for the 2026 World Cup, surprising soccer fans by choosing MetLife Stadium in New Jersey as the seat of the final match. The choice was between MetLife, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, and AT&T Stadium in Dallas, which were given quarter- and semi-final host duties, respectfully. The tournament, hosted in tandem by the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, kicks off Jun. 11 in Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca. A majority of the matches will be held across U.S. cities, with a few games in Guadalajara, Mexico City, Toronto, and Vancouver as well. MetLife, the home of the New York Giants and Jets, has a capacity of 82,500 and lies only five miles outside of New York City. It previously hosted the 2014 Super Bowl between the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos, as well as three consecutive sold-out shows in Taylor Swift’s Eras stadium tour in May 2023.