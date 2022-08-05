Cops Track Down Bloodied Woman Reportedly Seen Screaming in Semi Truck
‘WE HAVE FOUND HER’
New Jersey authorities said Thursday that a semi truck, its male driver, and a woman seen in the cab alongside him have all been located after the woman was spotted allegedly bloodied and in distress the day before. The woman, bleeding from the head, was seen screaming for help near a South Brunswick Toyota dealership on Wednesday afternoon, according to a witness. They said the woman was yanked back inside the truck’s cab by the driver, who then drove away at “a high rate of speed,” South Brunswick Det. Sgt. Timothy Hoover said. The incident was captured on video, he added. “You look at a video like this and the hair starts to stand up on the back of your neck a little bit and say, ‘You know what? This is something, we really gotta look into this,’” Hoover said, according to KABC-TV. Officials said a community tip had helped investigators locate the pair and that they knew each other. The woman had suffered injuries, but “we have found her safe,” Hoover said.