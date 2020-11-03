N.J. Cops Weigh Charges in ‘Irresponsible’ Trump Caravan Traffic Jam

Read it at Politico
New Jersey police said Monday they might lodge charges of obstructing traffic against the leaders of a pro-Trump caravan that clogged the Garden State Parkway on Sunday. The threat comes as the FBI investigates a Texas caravan that surrounded a Biden campaign bus and allegedly tried to force it off the road. New Jersey State Police Superintendent Patrick Callahan called Sunday’s traffic-stopper “irresponsible and dangerous,” according to Politico. “There’s plenty of ways for people to make their voices heard, but when they endanger the lives of those out there traveling our highways and byways, there’s really no excuse for it.”